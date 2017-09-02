Wolf killed in Washington state after 5th cattle attack

SPOKANE, Wash. - The state Department of Fish and Wildlife says a wolf has been killed in Washington state in an effort to stop attacks on cattle in Ferry County.

The Spokesman-Review reported Friday that the killed animal was from the Sherman wolf pack.

Officials believe the cattle kill on Monday was the fifth time the Sherman pack has attacked within the Colville National Forest.

No more wolves from the Sherman Pack will be killed unless they resume attacking cattle.

Officials authorize incremental lethal control of wolves in accordance with established protocols after nonlethal prevention techniques fail.

