The video of the whale and boat was captured by someone on board Island Adventures. (Photo: KING)

A boat hit a whale Sunday morning near Whidbey Island as whale watching vessels packed with spectators witnessed the entire incident.

The whale was a gray whale. It is one that was has been spotted for many years in Puget Sound. It was swimming with a couple other whales when a boat drove right over it. Witnesses say he stopped for a few "moments," then continued on. The whale may have been the well-known "Patch," first photographed in the Puget Sound in the 1990s.

"We were watching the whales and then this guy comes blowing through really fast," said Lisa Shannon, who was aboard Island Adventures. "We were all commenting, 'What's that guy doing.'"

The whale emerged from the water and video shows the whale knocking the boat out of the water.

"It looked like he was headed straight for the whale, and he was, and he hit it and we were just shocked," Shannon said. "He hit the whale at full speed. It seemed like he sped up to get through the boats like they were in his way."

A naturalist aboard the Island Adventures boat took pictures of the vessel operator. Those were sent to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, along with the video. Wildlife agents were able to track the boater down. WDFW saying they've taken a statement from the driver and he was cooperating with their investigation of the incident.

The three whales were: 49 (also known as "Patch"), 22 and 383. They are three of the 10 or 11 gray whales that come to Puget Sound nearly every year.

"We're going to be vigilant about the well-being of these whales. We're working with Cascadia Research. They're with us a couple times a week," Cpt. Scott Jacobson with Island Adventures.

Whale watching and conservation groups plan to monitor the whales.

© 2017 KING-TV