Pacific wren. (Photo: KING)

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. – New research by a University of Washington researcher shows suburban sprawl forces some birds to divorce.

“What we found is when development comes into a new area, it forces them to move,” said John Marzluff, the lead researcher. “They’re not doing it on their own or an adaptive response, like they do in a typical setting.”

He, his co-author, and graduate students tagged and followed thousands of birds over the course of 12 years, he said. He found the birds break up into two main groups – adapters and avoiders.

The avoiders, like the Pacific wren and Swainson's thrush, leave.

“They tend to move in response to our development, and in doing so they divorce their mates,” said Marzluff. “They have to find a new territory and when they settle on that new territory with a new mate, they’re not very successful.”



The small birds can move uncharacteristically far for breeding adults – about one-and-a-half football fields on average, according to the university’s media department.

Marzluff said he hopes his research informs city and regional planners. He said fixes include providing forested reserves and connections to waterways to keep birds comfortable.

