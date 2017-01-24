Tucker the turtle could be released this fall

Tucker the turtle. Photo: SeaWorld San Diego. (Photo: KING)

Tucker the turtle may be a free man soon.

If the endangered olive ridley continues to make a steady recovery, Tucker could be released by fall, according to SeaWorld San Diego zoological operations.

Tucker is recuperating at SeaWorld after spending six months at the Seattle Aquarium. He was found stranded and near death on the Oregon Coast in late 2015.

SeaWorld reports Tucker has been in the 12-foot deep large pool for six weeks, and has made great improvements in his ability to dive and keep depth while foraging for food on the bottom of the pool. Tucker has also been able to hold himself on the bottom of the pool for longer amounts of time.

Two other turtles, Solstice and Lightning, are recovering with Tucker and could be released at the same time.

