Thousands go home empty-handed after one-day smelt fishery

Credit: ChildofMidnight | Wikimedia

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) - Washington state's Department of Fish and Wildlife opened up a highly anticipated one-day season for smelt fishing on the lower Cowlitz River - but maybe no one told the smelt.



Thousands of people turned out with dip-nets in hand Saturday morning, but when the five-hour fishery ended, most everyone went home with empty buckets. The Columbian newspaper reports (https://goo.gl/62Fc0A ) that at most locations checked, the catch was zero. The top dipper at one boat ramp had a whopping two smelt.



The small, silvery fish were listed as threatened in 2010. Saturday's short season was intended to serve as research fishery, but also to keep a minimal connection between the public and once-plentiful species.



The limit was 10 pounds per person, which is about a quarter of a five-gallon bucket.



The decision to open the season came after officials tracked catch rates in a commercial test fishery in the lower Columbia. Landings averaged 281 pounds per commercial fisherman last week.

Copyright 2017 KING