Tesoro pays $325,000 fine for federal violations at March Point refinery

Tesoro Refinery in Anacortes (Photo: KING)

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - The Tesoro refinery in northwestern Washington has paid a $325,000 fine to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act.



The Skagit Valley Herald reported Saturday that the EPA issued the penalty in September after identifying shortfalls in the refinery's risk management plan following two inspections at the March Point facility in 2011.



The fine was paid in late 2016.



EPA spokeswoman Suzanne Skadowski says inadequate risk management plans can lead to chemical releases and are a risk to public safety.



Refinery spokesman Matt Gill says the refinery disputes the EPA's findings. He also says the alleged violations did not cause any safety incidents.



The fine is one of several the refinery has faced for state and federal environmental violations in recent years.



