Still no answer for Cowlitz hatchery vanishing fish

COWLITZ COUNTY -- State wildlife officials told a Senate committee Thursday that they still don't know how more than 500,000 fish disappeared from the Cowlitz hatchery last year.

On an average year, about 10 percent of the steelhead and cutthroat trout go missing. Last year, the loss was more than 70 percent.

The hatchery is made up of several big lakes, which are not entirely covered with protective netting -- making birds and other predators a constant problem.

Also, recent renovations on one of the lakes forced fish into the other remaining lakes, with less room to stay under cover.

"So what it did is create greater densities in lakes one and three, and likely made it easier for birds to get an easy meal," Fish Program Deputy Assistant Director Kelly Cunningham said.

The loss could impact fishing seasons by next year.

"The Cowlitz River summer steelhead fishery is one of the biggest fisheries in the state of Washington," CCA President Dale Scott said. "For specifically Lewis County, it's a huge economic loss of these fish, anywhere from $5-$10 million economic loss for the state. As an organization we're very concerned."

The Cowlitz hatchery is set for a remodel that's expected to be done within three to six years. However, wildlife officials say the necessary netting required to protect all of the lakes would cost a half million dollars.

The hatchery also uses inaccurate counting equipment, which often misses fish when they swim by, and sometimes counts debris like sticks.

