Should boats be prohibited from dumping sewage in Puget Sound?

Puget Sound. (Credit: KING) (Photo: KING)

A proposed rule that would ban boats from dumping raw or treated sewage in Puget Sound is available for public comment.

The Department of Ecology has proposed the Northwest’s first no discharge zone, which would span 2,300 square miles from the Canadian border to the Discovery Island Lighthouse and waters east of the New Dungeness Lighthouse. It also would include Lake Washington, Lake Union, and connecting waters to Puget Sound.

A no discharge zone is a designated body of water where boats are not allowed to discharge sewage.

The Environmental Protection Agency approved the state’s plan earlier this year, finding that there were enough facilities nearby where boats could pump out sewage.

There are 90 no discharge zones in 26 states.

The draft is available for comment through November 30.

There are several public hearings where residents can weigh in:

Webinars:

November 13, 2 p.m.

In-person:

November 15, 11 a.m.

South Seattle College’s Georgetown Campus, 6737 Corson Avenue South, Seattle

