Several earthquakes hit Kitsap County Wednesday morning

A series of earthquakes are recorded in Kitsap County during a seven day period ending May 10, 2017. (Credit: Pacific Northwest Seismic Network) (Photo: Pittman, Travis)

A few earthquakes between magnitude 3.4 and 1.1 struck in the Kitsap County area Wednesday morning, in the same vicinity where some other quakes hit within the past week.

This map from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network shows you were all the quakes have been over the past few days. The ones in orange are those that hit between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The strongest of the Wednesday morning quakes struck beneath the waters of Puget Sound along the Seattle-Bremerton ferry route.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage.

