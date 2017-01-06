SeaWorld orca featured in 'Blackfish' dies

Killer whale 'Tilikum' appears during its performance in its show 'Believe' at Sea World on March 30, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

The SeaWorld orca that killed his trainer, and subsequently inspired the film Blackfish, has died. The theme park reports that the whale had been battling a bacterial lung infection.

Tilikum was taken from his pod in Iceland and sold to Sealand in Victoria, B.C., about a decade after the famous Penn Cove captures in Puget Sound. KING 5 reporter Don McGaffin broadcast some of the only footage of the round-ups in the 1970s.

Tilikum was linked to a human death at Sealand, and later sold to SeaWorld in Orland. The orca was linked to two more human deaths, including the most famous, his trainer in 2010.

"The initial response was that he had done something inconceivable – why would he kill this trusted trainer he'd known for so long?" said Orca Network Director Howard Garrett.

Garrett believed he knew the answer. A longtime advocate for freeing captive orcas, he helped with Blackfish, the documentary inspired by Tilikum that sparked outrage around the world.

"People realized they suffer in captivity. They go a little bit crazy. They become unpredictable and dangerous in captivity," Garrett said.

Tilikum fathered more than a dozen orcas for SeaWorld, but also caused the end of its breeding program, along with the theatrical shows SeaWorld plans to phase out. SeaWorld defended Tilikum's care, saying he received regular stimulation from experts.

But orca advocates in Puget Sound say the whale's brains are four to five times the size of humans and that there's no way captive orcas can express their full range of intelligence.

"Since he was stuck there, since he had no hope because management was not going to let him go back to where he came from, it's a relief that he is gone, that his suffering is over. The boredom must have been just crushing for him. He had nothing but concrete walls," Garrett said.

There are more than 50 orcas still in captivity around the world. Garrett and others want them released. He's fought for Lolita's return from Seaquarium in Miami, once an L-Pod southern resident who called Puget Sound home.

For Garrett, Tilikum's legacy lives on in the change his story produced.

"His story has changed people's understanding of what it is to go see whales in captivity,” Garrett said. “Now we know it's not entertainment for the whales from their point of view. It's abuse. It's suffering. It's unnecessary pain, and why should we pay money to see that?"

