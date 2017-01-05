Seattle company recycles old clothes into new fabrics and cars

Seattle-based EVRNU turns old clothing into flake, and then a chemical process turns the flakes to liquid and eventually back to fiber. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - Seattle-based EVRNU is launching a new fashion trend to prevent pollution – recycling old clothes.

The fashion industry is the second worst polluter next to oil. From the water used to grow cotton, to petroleum used to power plants and chemicals used for processing, it's also responsible for about 20% of global water contamination.

EVRNU starts the process at thrift stores like the Goodwill on Dearborn Street in Seattle. Catherine Tedrow dug through a pile of clothes Thursday and found a white cotton shirt.

"There are so many of these in the world right now that have zero purpose. No one is going to buy this. No one knows what this screenprint is for," she said.

Tedrow took the shirt, not to re-wear it, but to turn it into something completely new.

"We clean it, and we turn it into a flake," said EVRNU co-founder Stacy Flynn.

A chemical process turns the flakes into liquid, then back into fiber. One of the company’s first partners was Levi's jeans.

"Denim, athletic apparel, dress apparel just by changing the spinneret. It shoots through what looks like a shower head so the number of holes and shape of the holes determine the end-use characteristic of the fiber," Flynn said. "So, I can make a lot of different kinds of fabrics."

Flynn calls this her "atonement period." After years of working in fashion, she had an experience on a business trip in China she will never forget. It was the moment she realized the damage she'd done by working in fashion.

"The air quality was so thick we couldn't see each other standing next to each other," she said.

About 80 billion clothing items were sold globally last year, and most will end up in a landfill. Flynn calls their method of fashion recycling a "platform disruption,” one which has already signed Levi's, Adidas and Target as partners.

The next step is turning old clothes into carbon fiber that's three times stronger than steel and recycling fashion into cars.

"My theory is,” Flynn said, “If one person can do so much damage completely unintentionally, what can one person do intentionally to turn it around?"

