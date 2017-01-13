Scent lures nearly quadruple wolverine sightings

Motion-triggered cameras capture wolverines in action. (Photo: KING)

Wildlife officials in Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming are joining together to study one very rare predator: wolverines.

In the North Cascades, researchers are using a new high-tech scent lure. A computer releases a scent once a day, attracting wolverines for up to a year on the same battery power. Motion-triggered cameras then take photos of any animal that comes by.

"We would sometimes put stations out with scent dispensers and we wouldn't get the first wolverine detection until five or six months later. That was pretty surprising. It took a long time and told us the scent dispensers were definitely working," said Woodland Park Zoo Senior Conservationist Robert Long.

It wasn't easy for Long to set up more than two-dozen dispensers. Hikes even in the summer require endurance. In the winter, danger increases as trails disappear.

"Avalanche conditions can be very dangerous, so we needed a way to keep an attractant, a scent attraction at these stations for many months without us needing to go back in," he said.

That's why the new computerized scent lures will advance research dramatically. They require no human effort once set up, unlike past lures which need replacing. Microsoft helped with the technology.

The data this year spiked. Wolverine spottings nearly quadrupled over past years.

"As a top carnivore, they can have cascading effects on the food chain below them. They're also an indicator of wildness. We know that where wolverines exist, we have true wild nature," Long said.

The work is part of the Northwest Carnivore Project. The data will help decide if wolverines should be protected under the Endangered Species Act, and give researchers more tools to track wolverine recovery in the Cascades.

Researchers can differentiate individual wolverines because of fur patches on their chest. The cameras have time stamps, so the data shows when specific wolverines show up and where. That helps scientists understand how they're using the landscape.

Wolverines are also indicators of environmental health.

"They're very tied to snow, because they den in snow. With climate change, we want to be able to monitor how their populations respond as climates start to change dramatically in the mountains," Long said.

Photos: New wildlife cameras capture wolverines, cougars in Cascades

Copyright 2016 KING