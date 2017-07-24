Relocate, kill among options studied for Olympic National Park mountain goats

(FILE) Mountain goat. (Photo: KING)

Olympic National Park officials are weighing several options to remove mountain goats from the park, including a plan to capture and relocate as many goats as possible and shooting others.



In releasing a draft environmental review Monday, park officials say the plan will allow them to reduce environmental impacts and protect public safety.



Mountain goats are not native to Washington's Olympic Peninsula and have long posed an environmental problem for the park. But the fatal goring of a hiker in 2010 raised new concerns about the goats' presence.



The park's preferred alternative calls for capturing and relocating goats to national forests in the North Cascade Mountains and then switching to lethal removal. Three other options include exclusively killing the goats, relocating them, or taking no action.



More than 600 goats now graze the park's alpine meadows and roam its rocky peaks.

