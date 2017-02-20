Raw sewage dump into Puget Sound has crews working around the clock

Workers inside the West Point Treatment Plant in Seattle. (Credit: KING)

SEATTLE -- King County employees and contractors have been working around the clock on making fixes at the West Point Treatment Plant, a little more than a week after raw sewage was dumped into Puget Sound.

It started at about 2 a.m. on Feb. 9 when the plant, located in Discovery Park in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood, experienced an equipment shutdown. It happened while the plant was receiving maximum inflows of wastewater and stormwater during heavy rainfall and high tides that threatened to flood the whole plant.

Flooding would severely damage equipment, so the plant went into "emergency bypass mode." As a result, untreated wastewater was discharged from the plant, about three-quarters of a mile offshore and 240 feet deep in Puget Sound.

Another round of heavy rains last Wednesday caused a partial bypass of wastewater and stormwater flows through Thursday morning. No other bypasses have occurred since, according to King County. Wastewater flows were redirected back through the treatment plant and flows going to Puget Sound were disinfected.

Water quality samples are continuing, and beaches remain closed at Discovery Park and Golden Gardens as a precaution. Signs were posted warning people to avoid contact with the water.

