Rare fishers are reproducing in Washington state, WDFW image shows

New images from Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife trail cameras show that rare fishers are reproducing in the South Cascades.
A 2-year-old female fisher, which was released in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest in February, was seen coming down a tree from her den carrying a large kit.
"Reproductive success of a female this young and this new to the South Cascades is a positive sign that the reintroduction area can support a self-sustaining fisher population," said Tara Chestnut, a Mount Rainier National Park ecologist, in a release.
WDFW has been releasing the endangered creatures, which are part of the weasel family, in an effort to restore fishers to Washington state. Sixty-nine fishers have been released in the South Cascades so far.
"She is hopefully the first of many female fishers we photograph attending a den site and caring for kits in the South Cascades," said Jeff Lewis, a WDFW wildlife biologist, in a release.
Fishers are native to Washington forests, but were overharvested in the mid-1900’s and were eliminated.
WDFW, the National Park Service, and Conservation Northwest will release fishers in the North Cascades this fall.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs