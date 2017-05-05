Trump wants your thoughts on national monuments (yes, really)

Hanford Reach National Monument. Photo: U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife.

If you want your voice to be heard by the current administration, here's a way you can make a difference.

The Department of the Interior will open up a public comment period to help it consider the fate of certain national monuments.

Twenty-seven monuments on federal land are under review, including Hanford Reach in Washington, which was designated a national monument in 2000 and occupies nearly 200,000 acres.

The public is encouraged to weigh in on the future of Hanford Reach and other national monuments. Comments can be submitted online between May 12 and 27 at regulations.gov by entering "DOI-2017-0002" in the Search bar and clicking "Search," or by mail to Monument Review, MS-1530, U.S. Department of the Interior, 1849 C Street NW, Washington, DC 20240.

