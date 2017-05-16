Olympia group collecting downed trees to aid restoration efforts

Many homeowners are still staying in hotels and have a long road ahead of them one week after a storm plowed through Lacey. (Photo: KING / Heather Graf) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

Don’t know what to do with storm debris in your backyard?

The South Puget Sound Salmon Enhancement Group wants to take it off your hands. The group is collecting large, downed trees to help with restoration projects.

They are looking for trees 18 to 36 inches in diameter at breast height between 30 and 50 feet long. Bonus if the rootwad is still attached.

The Olympia-based group says it will visit properties to inspect the downed trees and haul them away.

The damaged logs will be installed in a river restoration project in July.

Contact (360) 412-0808 or visit spsseg.org for more information.

