New marine wildlife hospital to open in Seattle

PORT ANGELES, Wash. – Wildlife officials euthanized a very sick sea lion in Port Angeles over the weekend, but the veterinarian who made the tough choice is also creating a marine life hospital to avoid the same reality in the future.

Dr. Lesanna Lahner gave the massive Steller sea lion a shot of sedation so she and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife marine mammal research biologist Dyanna Lambourn could have a closer look.

"It's not easy to deal with a live animal that's over 1,000 pounds on the beach and make sure you're working with it safely," Lambourn said.

Lambourn admits sea lion strandings aren't uncommon in Washington. This one is different.

"A live animal, especially one of this size, is less than one a year," she said.

Steller sea lions are the largest kind. They can weigh more than 2,000 pounds. This one weighed half of what he should. He likely stopped eating long ago.

The sea lion was spotted eight days before wildlife officials showed up. There wasn't much anyone could do. Unlike California, Alaska, and British Columbia, Washington doesn't have a marine life rehab facility to treat him. Right now, Washington's sick marine animals are often shipped to other states for recovery.

"It does tug on your heartstrings when you see an animal like this that's dying slowly, and we're not able to do what we could or should for him," Lahner said.

It's why Lahner and her team are building a new marine life rehab center in Seattle. Called SR3 for "response, rehabilitation and research," the non-profit will work to save lives when possible and study them if not.

"They're almost like a window on what's going on with the ocean. Ocean health is directly related to human health. They're great sentinels for what humans might see down the road for health threats and issues," Lahner said.

It was too late for this one. Lahner had no choice but to euthanize him.

"His heart is barely beating, but it's still beating. It's fluttering," she said.

Officials performed a necropsy on the sea lion and expect results back in the next few weeks. The animal had pneumonia and a lot of fluid in his brain. There are many potential causes for his sickness, including toxins in the water and harmful microorganisms.

But this most powerful of the sea lion species fought until the end.

"He's a strong boy," Lahner said. "It's a heartbreaking case. It's really sad."

