Fish farm owner backs off eclipse cause for Atlantic salmon spill

A net pen holding 305,000 fish imploded at a Cooke Aquaculture fish farm on Monday. Photo: Wild Fish Conservancy.

The company that owns the fish farm near Washington's San Juans where thousands of Atlantic salmon escaped last weekend is backing off the claim that Monday's eclipse had something to do with it. That's according to a statement from Cooke Aquaculture Friday morning.

Cooke Aquaculture statement no longer citing eclipse as cause of Atlantic Salmon net pen breakup in Washington state releasing many fish. — Glenn Farley (@GlennFarleyK5) August 25, 2017

Cooke initially blamed high tides from the approaching eclipse as a reason why the net pens failed. But that theory was debunked by scientists. Environmentalists also claim this is not the first time the Cooke facility had problems with its net pens.

A press release on its website, dated Monday, no longer listed the eclipse as a possible cause. It instead said, "Exceptionally high tides and currents caused damage to a salmon farm that has been in operation near Cypress Island for approximately 30 years."

Initial reports were 4,000 to 5,000 fish escaped, but the company now says it will be impossible to confirm how many fish escaped until harvesting is completed and a inventory of the pens can be conducted.

The Lummi Nation declared a state of emergency Thursday.

“The tribe has not received confirmation that the Atlantic salmon spill has been contained, so we have to assume that the invasive fish continues to spill into these waters, putting the spawning grounds for native salmon species at risk,” Timothy Ballew II, chairman of the Lummi Indian Business Council, said in a statement.

Lummi Nation officials said that the state reported over 300,000 Atlantic salmon escaped at Cooke Aquaculture Pacific's farm off Cypress Island.

The Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife has encouraged anglers to come catch the fish, but with some stipulations.

"Anglers must have a current fishing license and must also observe gear regulations identified in the 2017-18 sport fishing rules pamphlet," WDFW said in a statement. "There is no size or catch limit on Atlantic salmon. However, anglers may only fish for Atlantic salmon in marine waters that are already open to fishing for Pacific salmon or freshwater areas open to fishing for trout or Pacific salmon. Anglers also must stop fishing for Atlantic salmon once they've caught their daily limit of Pacific salmon in marine waters or their daily limit of trout or Pacific salmon in freshwater."

WDFW also wants anglers to report their catch online so fish managers can track the fish being caught.

KING 5's Glenn Farley contributed to this report.

