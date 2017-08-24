More fish than first thought escaped from island farm: Report

A net pen holding 305,000 fish imploded at a Cooke Aquaculture fish farm on Monday. Photo: Wild Fish Conservancy.

A weekend spill of Atlantic salmon from a fish farm near the San Juans is much larger than first thought, The Seattle Times reported Thursday.

The initial reports said 4,000 to 5,000 of the fish at Cooke Aquaculture Pacific's farm off Cypress Island had escaped following damage to net pens. But now a spokesperson for the company says they don't know the full number and that there are "Very, very much more," saying the farm "totally collapsed."

The pens held 305,000 fish.

The company initially blamed high tides from Monday's approaching eclipse as a reason why the net pens failed. But that theory has been debunked by scientists. Environmentalists also claim this is not the first time the Cooke facility has had problems with its net pens.

The Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife has encouraged the public to come catch as many of the fish as they want.

