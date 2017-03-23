Calves surprise workers at elk feeding station

Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials set up a feeding station in Naches for wild elk. This year, more than triple the typical number of elk calves showed up. (Photo: KING)

Every winter, the state feeds wild elk in Naches to keep them from eating nearby orchards and farm land, but this year, the crowd is a little younger.

At 1:30 p.m. every afternoon in the winter and early spring, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife rolls out a couple lunch carts. They're military surplus vehicles and perfect for slow food.

"About 12,000 to 13,000 pounds of hay a day to the elk. We try to feed about eight to 10 pounds per elk per day," Director Ross Huffman said.

The program costs the state between about $200,000 and $300,000 per year.

Huffman has steered the hay trucks and the elk feeding program for years. The elk are wild but confined from grazing at lower elevations to protect nearby orchards and farm crops.

This year, a surprising number of spotted calves showed up.

"Usually we get one or two. This year we had six or seven at least. It was kind of unusual," Huffman said.

When calves still have their spots, it mean births that came later than normal. Those late births may be related to what happens in between meals.

Last year, the feeding continued past its normal end date. With all the cows and bulls so close together, eating wasn't their only "appetite."

"We had a lot of bugling by bulls and a lot of rutting behavior going on where the bulls were bugling and sparing with each other and chasing cows around," Huffman said.

The sight of 1,200 elk can certainly be a head scratcher.

"I think this is insane, this much honestly," said Mackenzie Guthrie, who took a detour with her family on their way back to Seattle.

She doesn't remember her first visit when she was about as young as some of the calves.

"We just thought it would be really cool, because we don't get to see elk that's like this much in one spot," she said.

Photos: Calves show up at elk feeding station

Copyright 2017 KING