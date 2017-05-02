Millions of tiny fish eggs appear on West Seattle beaches

They look like tiny pearls spread out along rocks and seaweed up and down the beaches of West Seattle.

They're herring eggs, laid by the fish during its typical spawning season.

The eggs are getting some attention thanks to the West Seattle Blog because it's unusual for the eggs to appear along the West Seattle beaches.





A biologist from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is planning to visit the area and survey the eggs on Wednesday.

Herring typically lay their eggs a bit further north, according to fish biologist Todd Sandell with WDFW.

We met several people who were out looking for the eggs on a cloudy Tuesday morning.

Jason Bell brought his two-year-old son, Ezra, to the beach just south of Alki to look for wildlife and other natural beauty.

"I don't want him to take things for granted," said Bell. "Even small things have their place in the world."

And the herring eggs are very small.

Each one is a tiny pearl-like object, about one-quarter of the size of a pearl.

Angela Marion brought her mom, Sylvia, to walk the beach on her visit from Philadelphia.

"This is fascinating," said Angela, who wasn't aware of herring spawning season until she read about the phenomenon in the West Seattle Blog.

"Now all I need to see are my Orcas," said Sylvia.

© 2017 KING-TV