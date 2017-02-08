Marijuana grow planned on protected wetland

Kitsap County is investigating a marijuana grow operation being built on a protected wetland area. The property's neighbors are furious though, claiming the county is moving too slowly on enforcement while the land is damaged daily.

Marcus Totemeier, who lives next door, wanted to buy the land on Pioneer Way Northwest in order to build a bakery. He contracted his own feasibility study to make sure there was no environmental issue due to the nearby creek.

"They basically told me I could not put in a road. I could not put in a fence," he said. "The only thing I could do was build on the single wide trailer that's there, because it's a Category III wetlands."

The property includes both Category II and Category III wetlands. No construction is allowed within 50 feet of the nearby creek.

Recently, however, a fence appeared in the same spot where Totemeier was told no building was allowed.

That's when he began months of public records requests and calls to the county.

"There's a lot of paperwork," he said. "I have thousands of pages of public disclosure."

Months before the fence went up, Kitsap County code compliance had no employees overseeing permits due to a job vacancy they only recently filled.

An online filing system approved permits instead. During that time, Tim Wilkins, the property's new owner, filed for a fence permit. Without much human oversight, the wetland was overlooked.

The fence permit application did not cite any critical areas on the parcel, according to Kitsap County. Any permit on a critical area would not be permitted in Over the Counter Processing. The permit was originally approved in August. By October, county officials were aware the fence violated code. They informed Wilkins it needed to be removed. The case was turned over to code compliance, but at the time, the code compliance officer position was vacant. The new officer started a couple weeks ago.

"Ok. Things happen. Issue a cease and desist order," Totemeier said. "They made a mistake. That happens. But they're doing nothing about fixing that mistake, as far as I can tell."

Instead, work continues within the protected buffer. Totemeier showed home video of recently piled debris from trees.

Commissioner Robert Gelder blames the state, criticizing the Liquor and Cannabis Board for issuing licenses for properties that violate city and county code:

"In my opinion, the LCB process for licensing outdoor grows is backward,” Gelder wrote. “It would be better if they provided conditional approval for a grow, subject to review and permitting by the local jurisdiction. They also need to take the responsibility for ensuring review of the grow business by the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency (PSCAA) or applicable regulatory agency. Often it feels like our local opinion is just a check box in their process and there is no follow-through after they license the establishment, leaving the enforcement and clean-up to the local jurisdiction," he wrote in a statement to KING 5.

Wilkins, a real estate broker on Bainbridge Island, declined an on-camera interview. He said he plans to remove the fence eventually. He claims he is being targeted, because his neighbors don't like marijuana.

Totemeier said he doesn't care about cannabis; he's worried about the environment.

Kitsap County Senior Environmental Planner Steve Heacock said they now have an open case and plan to force the business to vacate. Heacock said he doesn't know how any marijuana grow will fit within the allowable boundaries.

"At least something's happening,” Totemeier said. “But the fact of the matter is, it's been four months. That property's devastated. Those vegetation are wiped out. Why are they being allowed to continue to put more stuff on there? They were just out there working yesterday.”

Copyright 2017 KING