Long ban lifted on Hood Canal squid fishing

Puget Sound squid pile up in a squid jigger's bag. Photo: Tristan Baurick/Kitsap Sun. (Photo: Custom)

HOOD CANAL – Squid jiggers, welcome back to Hood Canal.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has lifted a 13-year ban on squid fishing in the canal — the only part of Puget Sound where recreational squid harvests were restricted.

The closure in 2004 might have been an overly cautious response to a long bout of low dissolved oxygen levels. A problem that has long plagued the canal, low oxygen has made for suffocating conditions, sometimes causing large-scale fish die-offs.

Fishery managers now have more confidence that squid can rapidly bounce back if their populations are temporarily impaired by low oxygen.

“We didn’t really think (the closure) was necessary,” said Rich Childers, a Fish and Wildlife fisheries manager. “We looked at it and said, ‘If they have such a short life cycle and lay a lot of eggs, what does it matter?’”

Squid are capable of spawning multiple times and have a short lifespan of about a year. As a result, populations fluctuate widely, and a year of low reproduction and survival is often followed by a year of booming populations.

Childers said no formal studies or population assessments were conducted before the ban or before it was lifted a few weeks ago. Sound-wide, the population appears healthy.

“The closure had been a precaution,” he said. “If there’s a problem, we can always bring it back.”

The Kitsap Poggie Club, which has several squid jigging members, praised Fish and Wildlife for lifting the ban and for taking other recent steps to expand crabbing and other fishing opportunities around Kitsap County. It’s especially welcome because salmon fishing has become so restrictive.

“The department is making an effort to give the recreational community as much opportunity as the resources can sustain,” club president Norm Reinhardt said. “This is another step in that direction.”

Childers and Reinhardt don’t expect squidders to flock to the canal. That’s because its shores lack the infrastructure squid jiggers prefer.

“They all fish from lighted piers, but there just aren’t many of those on Hood Canal,” Reinhardt said.

Squidding is open year-round, but most fishing is done in the winter, when squid move from the depths to the shallows. Squid are drawn to light and things that shimmer and sparkle. Squid jiggers capitalize on this by casting lines into illuminated patches of water and then jerk or “jig” flashy hooked lures.

Prime squid jigging spots in Kitsap are Waterman Pier in South Kitsap and the Port of Illahee pier north of Illahee State Park.

The sound's biggest jigging crowds can be found on the brightly lit waterfronts of Seattle, Tacoma and Edmonds.

Hood Canal has, at times, been known as a prime squidding area.

“The Tantalizing Squid,” a folksy squidding guide produced by the state Department of Fisheries in the 1980s, recounted a squid boom and bust cycle in the canal some 45 years ago.

“These crafty creatures could show up in locations never before noticed,” the guide advised. “Such was the case in the early 1970s, when a whopping population showed up in the neighborhood of WDF's Point Whitney Shellfish Laboratory on Hood Canal. Squid jigging was outstanding for a few months (and initiated many new squid aficionados) — but then the streaking visitors disappeared from the locale. They haven't been seen there since.”

