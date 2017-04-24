The video of the whale and boat was captured by someone on board Island Adventures. (Photo: KING)

Marine mammal experts assessed an injured gray whale Monday that was likely hit by a boat near Whidbey Island on Sunday. The large whale had a bump on its back.

"We saw the the whale was diving and hopefully foraging normally, so that's encouraging, however we did see a swelling on the left side of the animal, about a basketball-sized swelling, just behind its neck," said SR3 Executive Director and veterinarian Lesanna Lahner. "That does kind of match up with a boat strike."

Whale watching spectators captured the incident on cell phones, helping WDFW locate the driver later that day. The video shows the boat lifting out of the water when it hits one of three gray whales swimming together off the shore of Hat Island.

The three whales were 49 (also known as "Patch"), 22 and 383. They are three of the 10 or 11 gray whales that come to Puget Sound nearly every year. The group is seen so regularly, they're nicknamed the "Sounders."

It will take weeks before experts will know definitively whether the whale will survive.

"Any time an animal is injured and there is pain, that will reduce its ability to eat and interfere with it being a normal whale," Dr. Lahner said. "So, we always worry about anything that causes any disruptions."

WDFW is investigating the incident. Any charges would eventually be federal and filed by NOAA due to the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

WDFW says the driver is cooperating.

"We have spoken with the operator of that vessel," said WDFW Sgt. Erik Olson.

Wildlife officials call the incident a painful reminder for boaters to pay attention when in whale territory.

"People really need to be aware these animals are out there," Sgt. Olson said. "When you see whale watching boats out there, slow down. Come down off plane. Look around."

