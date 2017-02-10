Landslide closes critical I-5 alternate route in Lewis County

A landslide closed Highway 7 in Lewis County Friday. (Photo: KING)

MINERAL, Wash. - Highway maintenance crews are working around the clock to clear and repair State Route 7 in Lewis County between Morton and Elbe.

Going through Chehalis and Centralia, the highway is considered critical, and is the main north-south emergency route if anything were to happen to Interstate 5. One such episode seriously damaged I-5 in 2007 and left it under about 10 feet of flood water.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews working out of Morton got the call shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The call was about a landslide that came down on the highway, which also damaged a nearby home.

"We had just had thunder and lightning, and I thought it was the wind," said Cade Welsh, who we found digging mud out of the home he shares with his father just uphill from the highway.

That "wind" turned out to be the first of at least three landslide blasts that pushed a foot bridge 20 feet east, and crunched in a corner of the house. Welsh expects the home can be repaired.

"As soon as I look out my dining room, all I see is mud, logs, and debris go flying by. I went out the front door," Welsh said as he pulled his dog to safety. "And watched it hit the road, and when it hit the road it went 35 feet in the air and 40 feet wide. Logs, debris everywhere."

Since then, they've been able to push off debris piled as much as seven feet deep and find and unplug a culvert that runs under the highway.

"We don't want to open it until it's safe, and until we get all the mud and debris off the highway, we can't make a good assessment," said Maintenance Supervisor Jim Gerwig.

While much of the pavement appears intact, until more mud is removed, they won't know how much the highway is undermined by the force of the water. Highway 7 is currently closed south of its connections to the town of Mineral.

WSDOT does not yet know when the highway will reopen.

