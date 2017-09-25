Young resident orca dies from apparent malnutrition

(Photo: Ken Balcomb)

A young orca nicknamed Sonic has died, presumably from malnutrition, says the Center for Whale Research.

At the time of his death, two-year-old Sonic was traveling with his mother and an adult male at least five miles away from Camper Creek to Bonilla Point west of Port Renfrew, British Columbia.

Southern resident whales in the Pacific Northwest are facing significant strain as a result of Chinook salmon shortages that have arisen due to man-made damming.

Including Sonic, three of the six whales born in his pod during the baby boom that began in 2014 have died.

There now remains only 76 southern resident killer whales living in the waters of the Pacific Northwest.

© 2017 KING-TV