Kids suing over climate change lose on appeal

This group of kids took the Washington State Dept. of Ecology to court over climate change.

An appellate court in Washington on Tuesday overturned a previous lower court ruling that found the Washington Department of Ecology’s failed to meet its obligation to address human-influenced climate change and that the agency should create by the end of 2016 new greenhouse emissions reduction rules.

The original lawsuit was brought by several Washington state teenage activists, with help from Our Children’s Trust an environmental policy advocacy group, who argued that by failing to propose stricter emissions reduction rules the Department of Ecology was causing them and future generations harm.

In November 2015, the lower court agreed with the activist’s argument that the state has a “mandatory duty” to “preserve, protect, and enhance the air quality for the current and future generations,” but did not require the agency to issue more rigorous emission-reducing rules.

The lower court argued that the DOE was already acting to create such rules, per instructions given to the agency by Gov. Jay Inslee in July 2015.

In February 2016, the DOE withdrew its emission-reduction rules for further work, which led the teen activists to petition the court to force the agency to create new emission-reduction rules. The activists argued that without pressure from the court no such rules would come to fruition.

In May 2016, the lower court agreed with the activists.

It ruled that the agency should create rules aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions by the end of 2016, and make recommendations to the state legislature in its 2017 legislative session to better align emissions-reductions goals with current environmental science research.

In its ruling Tuesday, the appellate court found that the lower court had used improper justification and exceeded its authority by setting a timeline for the DOE to come up with new emission-reduction rules.

The appellate court also argued that the DOE was following Washington state law when it withdrew its emission-reduction rule for further consideration.

While the ruling stalls Our Children’s Trust’s Washington lawsuit, the group is already helping advance several similar youth-led suits in federal court and state courts throughout the country.

