How to prepare for earthquakes and tsunamis along Washington coast

Washington's coastal residents face one of the state's worst potential disasters: A magnitude 9 subduction zone earthquake along the coast, followed 20 minutes later by a massive tsunami.
It's been 317 years since the last one, which happened on January 26, 1700. It was a quake so big it created a tsunami on the west side of the Pacific Ocean, recorded in detail by the Japanese. They labeled it the "orphan tsunami," because to them, there was no earthquake activity associated with it.
Pacific County Emergency Management held what they call an earthquake and tsunami roadshow, briefing residents for two hours on what the risks are and how better to prepare for them.
