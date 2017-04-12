How to prepare for earthquakes and tsunamis along Washington coast

Washington's coastal residents face one of the state's worst potential disasters: A magnitude 9 subduction zone earthquake along the coast, followed 20 minutes later by a massive tsunami.

It's been 317 years since the last one, which happened on January 26, 1700. It was a quake so big it created a tsunami on the west side of the Pacific Ocean, recorded in detail by the Japanese. They labeled it the "orphan tsunami," because to them, there was no earthquake activity associated with it.

Pacific County Emergency Management held what they call an earthquake and tsunami roadshow, briefing residents for two hours on what the risks are and how better to prepare for them.

Learn more about earthquakes and tsunamis from your local division and how to prepare for them:

Washington state emergency management preparedness

Pacific County emergency management tsunami facts

Clallam County disaster preparation tips

Jefferson County emergency management tsunami information

National Weather Service TsunamiReady program

NOAA tsunami resource links

Pacific Northwest Seismic Network

USGS map of latest earthquakes

National Earthquake Information Center

Emergency management agencies by county:

Pacific County

Grays Harbor

Clallam County

Jefferson County

© 2017 KING-TV