Homes evacuated in first forest fire of the season near Leavenworth

The first forest fire of the season put 10-12 homes under evacuation in Leavenworth Tuesday.

Crews are trying to contain the fire to a pile of cedar logs at Spromberg Canyon Road and Chumstick Highway. However, embers are flying, so crews have had to battle several spot fires as well, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

The level three evacuation, which extends one-mile north and south of Spromberg Canyon Road, means “leave now,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Homes one mile south of Spromberg Canyon to Leavenworth are on a level one evacuation, or an advisory that fire is in the area.

About 20 fire districts are on the scene, including the Forest Service and Department of Natural Resources.

