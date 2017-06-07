Hawk chicks relocated from Sea-Tac nest

Off to Skagit you go! Two red-tailed hawk nestlings were relocated from an 80-ft tree nest near Sea-Tac Airport. (Photo: KING)

There are two distinct sounds in forested areas near Sea-Tac Airport: airplanes and hawks.

Since the two don't safely mix, the Port of Seattle relocates chicks from nests. Someone scales the tree, sometimes 70-feet high, to access the nest and place the chicks into a bag.

"The young are more a danger to aircraft because they're learning to fly. They're not familiar with the airfield," explained Port of Seattle wildlife biologist Mikki Viehoever.

This year, the Port of Seattle is moving chicks from two active hawk nests, both too close for comfort by Sea-Tac's runways. They'll head to Skagit County where Bud Anderson will be their new dad.

"There's a word called 'hacking.' You take the babies and raise them up," Anderson said. "They learn to fly...Eventually, after about five weeks, they learn to kill. After that, they're on their own, and off they go."

Mama or daddy red-tailed hawk is NOT HAPPY we are about to relocate chicks from @SeaTacAirport 🐥✈️ pic.twitter.com/P6TGZTd0cN — Alison Morrow (@AlisonMorrowK5) June 7, 2017

Armstrong's relocated 85 red-tailed hawks. None of them have returned to this area.

"Most bird strikes are with small species like swallows. They don't do any damage. Occasionally we get larger bird strikes," Viehoever said.

Viehoever says the unhappy parents will move on quickly. You might call them empty nesters who will likely try again next year.

© 2017 KING-TV