Gray whale stranded near Olympic National Park

Researchers are investigating a live gray whale stranded in the Kalaloch area of the Olympic National Park.

Researchers said the 2-year-old female became stranded earlier this week just south of Brown’s Point.

It appears the 25-foot whale is in poor condition as if it’s been struggling to feed, according to researchers.

Teams have been trying to protect the whale from sunburns and scavengers in low tide and keeping it as wet as possible.

Beachgoers should not approach or disturb the whale.

