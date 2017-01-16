Fishermen demand transparency in setting salmon seasons

Commercial and sport fishermen are demanding change when it comes to the annual process that determines who gets to fish how much salmon and when.

It's called the North of Falcon process, and it involves several months of private meetings between federal, state, and tribal representatives. They typically start in February.

The meetings are not open to the public, but a petition that's gained more than a 1,000 signatures is just one sign of rising tides against the process, as non-treaty recreational and commercial fishermen rally for transparency.

The cry is perhaps loudest in Montesano, where fishing remains a major economic hook. From the license sales to the hotel stays to the restaurants, bad fishing years like last year are really bad for business.

"It affected us about $1,000-$2,000 a day. That's how significant it is," said Anthony Chung, whose family owns a hotel and gas station that sells fishing gear and licenses. It's nearby the Chehalis River, an internationally renowned fishing spot.

"It's really a mess right now," fisherman Art Holman said.

Holman and his friend, Ron Schweitzer, waited decades for retirement only to find their poles empty.

"It's gotten so bad that, I hopefully one day, I'll have a great grandson. I get emotional. I'm going to have to show my grandson what a fish is in a computer or encyclopedia. He won't be able to come here and catch one," Schweitzer cried.

The fish scarcity has led to fish fighting. Insiders say the animosity and suspicion between treaty and non-treaty stakeholders is the worst it's ever been.

Tribal representatives defend their push for fishing restrictions over the last few years, pointing to low salmon returns. In 2016, the North of Falcon process took so long, the fishing season was canceled for weeks as the state and tribal co-managers stood at a stalemate.

"They're making decisions and they don't benefit the fish, the tribal members, and the non-tribal members. We're all losing," said Twin Harbors Fish and Wildlife Advocacy President Tim Hamilton.

Hamilton and others are demanding the meetings be open to the public. The Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission, however, says they are comprised of sovereign nations and aren't bound by open meetings laws.

In a statement to KING 5, NWIFC Chair Lorraine Loomis wrote:

"The North of Falcon process is part of a longstanding legal obligation for the treaty tribes and state to co-manage fisheries under U.S. v. Washington. NOF involves government-to-government negotiations between treaty tribes and the state regarding how salmon will be managed for the coming year. The State of Washington, through WDFW, represents its citizens in these negotiations. It is the State of Washington's obligation to inform its citizens regarding the outcome of these negotiations. Treaty tribes – as sovereign nations – are not bound by the state's open public meetings laws. For a number of years tribes agreed to allow some citizen representatives to observe NOF negotiations. That practice ended after the observers publicly mischaracterized tribal and state negotiating positions, further complicating an already challenging process. We look forward to working with our co-managers in the upcoming NOF planning process in the hope of implementing conservative fisheries that will not hamper salmon recovery efforts."

The NWIFC declined an on-camera interview.

Washington Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Miranda Wecker has lead the charge to explore options for what she calls "greater transparency.”

"We're still exploring what we can do that increases transparency and is practical," Wecker said. "The department is open to new thinking about what can make transparency better."

Wecker says the law is not clear on this issue. She recently asked for a commission briefing on the issue, but admits, she's not sure what a court of law would decide if citizens sued the state.

They may find out, though. It's what Hamilton and others plan to do if the meetings are not opened.

"Time is running out,” Hamilton said. “North of Falcon process starts. It needs to open up, and it needs to open up now. Hopefully the commission will help us and hopefully the tribes will agree, but if they don't, we will exercise our rights. We will see them in court.”

