First wolf collared with GPS west of Cascades

A resident captured this photo of the male wolf trapped near Marblemount. He is estimated to be 2-3 years old. (Photo: Morrow, Alison)

Washington's first wolf to be trapped and collared with GPS west of the Cascade range is now being monitored by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The male gray wolf is estimated to be between two and three years old. He was trapped near Marblemount on June 8.

Officials took blood samples for analysis to determine where he might have come from and what wolves are his closest kin. It will take about three months to get those results.





U.S. Fish and Wildlife collared a male gray wolf with GPS on June 8 near Marblemount. Credit: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Photo: Morrow, Alison)

It is still unknown if this wolf calls Marblemount his home range yet, or if he is what's called a "dispersing animal," which means a wolf that's left another pack and is roaming in search of a new territory. Typically the latter disappears from an area within a few weeks.

Right now, the closest documented wolf packs are the Lookout pack in the Methow Valley and the Teanaway pack near Cle Elum. A few wolves from the Teanaway pack moved north toward Darrington a couple of years ago.

There are no confirmed wolf packs in Washington west of the Cascade mountains. Wolves have divided the east side and west side of the state, often over controversy about management after attacks on livestock.





