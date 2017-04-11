Farmers behind schedule due to above average rainfall

Many Western Washington farmers are nearly six weeks behind schedule due to above average rainfall. (Photo: KING)

The rainy spring weather has set farmers behind schedule, some by more than a month.

When farmer Matt Tregoning jumps, he hears the sound of water moving through soil beneath him.

"You pick it up, and it's just like Play-Doh. It’s just clay," he said.

Tregoning, owner of Sol To Seed farm in Carnation, says they're nearly six weeks behind schedule working the land. In the decade they've farmed on the property, they've never really seen a spring like this one.

"This has been probably the wettest overall in terms of a late February, March, up to this point in April, for sure," Tregoning said.

That means the soil is hard and cold, tough for farmers to plant and tough for plants to get nutrients.

"With soil you want it to be somewhat porous," he said. "You want it to be permeable. You want air and things to be able to move around in there."

The seedlings are stuck in a greenhouse. The longer they're there, the less nutrition is left in the temporary soil blocks. Purple coloring on leaves shows they're running out of time.

Tregoning says the later start will likely mean financial loss for farmers and a loss of variety for consumers.

"It's important to still go to the farmer's market and support the farmers regardless of what they're bringing," he said.

