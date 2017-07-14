Energy plan enables Microsoft to buy more green power

Microsoft will be able to buy its own, greener power on the open market under a plan approved by Washington state regulators.



Under the agreement with Puget Sound Energy, the software giant will assume the costs and risks of buying its own power supply. PSE would deliver that power through its transmission lines.



The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission approved the agreement Thursday.



In documents, the Redmond, Washington-based company says the plan enables it to buy more carbon-free power in the state. Microsoft wants flexibility to acquire more wind, solar and hydropower electricity, as well as to support innovative renewable technologies.



Microsoft will pay a $23.6 million exit fee to the utility to ensure other ratepayers are not harmed by cost shifts. The utility will return that money to customers.



Microsoft has about 15 million square feet of building space in the Seattle region.

