Emergency cleanup underway at toxic abandoned refinery

An emergency clean-up is underway Friday at an abandoned bio-fuels operation in Whatcom County. Officials call it a disaster waiting to happen.

For three weeks, crews with the Environmental Protection Agency have loaded barrels of toxins onto trucks headed for proper disposal or recycling.

“Those containers were in poor condition. Many of them were leaking. There were odors of chemicals coming out of buildings. Stains on the ground. Clearly containers stored in unsafe ways,” said clean-up manager Brooks Stanfield.

The biofuels operation has been abandoned for a decade. The Department of Ecology and the Whatcom County Department of Health worked for several years to gain compliance from the landowner, Campbell Land Corporation, but to no avail. During a recent site visit, they say the scene was worse than in years past.

Chemicals that can ignite when in contact were stored side by side. The possibility of an oil spill into a nearby creek worried officials enough that they decided to involve the EPA, which declared it an emergency removal project.

Three weeks into this clean-up, staff has documented 700 containers. About 60 percent of them are filled with highly flammable chemicals.

"But even as of two days ago, we were finding surprises. We found new drums full of asbestos that were covered with seemingly innocuous material,” Stanfield said.

Aside from toxins like asbestos and lead, there’s also nearly 200,000 gallons of plant resin oil that’s dangerous for fish and other aquatic life. The area pools with water when it rains and borders a wetland. A nearby creek travels two miles before emptying into the Strait of Georgia.

It’s not just an environmental concern, it’s also a human health hazard. Crews wear hazmat suits and sometimes respirators to breathe.

“There was a gate in the front but you can walk on the property from just about any direction. The buildings where those hundreds of chemicals were being stored were open and unsecured,” Stanfield said.

The emergency portion of this clean-up will likely take another week. That part will cost about $1 million, but there’s still a lot more work to do once this phase ends.

The EPA will likely try to recoup the money from the landowner.

