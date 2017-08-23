Did eclipse cause salmon net pens to break apart?

Saturday afternoon net pens holding farm raised Atlantic Salmon between Guemes and Cyprus Islands broke apart. (Photo: KING)

At least 4,000-5,000 fish were released into surrounding waters, causing the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to encourage fishermen and women to go out and catch them.



In a press release, the company, Canadian based Cooke Aquaculture, said: “Exceptionally high tides and currents coinciding with this week’s solar eclipse caused damage to a salmon farm that has been in operation near Cypress Island for approximately 30 years.”

Can we blame it on the eclipse? News reports quoting scientists on both sides of the border are skeptical of that claim, finding it hard to believe the eclipse has anything to do with it.

“It wasn’t the fact that it was an eclipse,” says Parker MacReady, a University of Washington oceanographer who is an expert in coastal tides. “I don’t know what happened with the net pen, but I would say this 'spring tide' that happens around the time of the eclipse was not..different than any other.”



A spring tide has nothing to do with the seasons on the calendar but has everything to do with the strong tides that accompany a new moon. And as for this spring tide? Parker says,

“In fact, it might have been a little weaker than other ones recently or during the winter," says Parker.

In other words, it was no record breaker. A spring tide on June 23, Parker says, was stronger.



Then there are the tides themselves. According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the net pens bean to break apart at 4 p.m. of Saturday, August 19. That was two days before the eclipse. The tide was not small, as measured from the highest to the lowest that day, it was just over nine and one-half feet. That was up from nine feet on Friday, but below the 9.8 feet reached on Sunday, the day after the break was reported.

What about eclipse day, Monday, August 21? The total swing from lowest to highest was actually going down to 9.72 feet and continued to decline on Tuesday to 9.29 feet.



But Washington’s San Juan Islands are considered the most complex mix of tides and currents on the U.S. West Coast, says U.W. oceanographer Hal Mofjeld, who is also retired from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Currents that day were running as fast as three and one-half knots, though they were running closer to two knots during the afternoon of the 19. Mofjeld says part of the problem with currents in the San Juans are strong eddies closer in to shore where the pens were located.



