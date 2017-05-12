Dead whale found in Puget Sound in Tacoma

The Department of Fish and Wildlife says a dead fin whale has been found in Puget Sound.
The 50- to 60-foot-long whale was discovered in Commencement Bay on the bow of a cargo ship coming into the Port of Tacoma Friday.
The ship is now towing the whale to Vashon Island, where a necropsy will be performed.
Wildlife officials believe the whale died sometime overnight, likely from a ship strike.
KING 5's Liza Javier contributed to this report.
© 2017 KING-TV
