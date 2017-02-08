Dam opponents send letter to Trump seeking dam removal

A dam on the Snake River. (Photo: KING)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - More than 50 fishing companies and environmental groups are asking President Donald Trump to take a fresh look at removing four dams on the lower Snake River to help restore wild salmon runs.



The group sent a letter to the White House this week saying the dams must be removed to save wild salmon and steelhead runs.



Supporters of the dams say they produce many benefits for the region, including electricity and barge shipping for commodities like wheat.



But fish advocates blame the dams for decimating salmon runs and have called for years for removal of Ice Harbor, Lower Granite, Little Goose and Lower Monumental dams.

