Compost bins will debut on Seattle-Bainbridge ferry

The Seattle-Bainbridge ferry will have a new addition for waste disposal soon, thanks in part to lobbying from a small coffee shop at the Bainbridge ferry terminal.

Commuter Comforts is a popular coffee spot for ferry travel, but once people get on board there's no option for the coffee shop's new compostable cups.

"They end up in the trash, which is much worse than regular cups going in there, because as they start to decompose and compost in the trash, it releases all the methane gas, because there's no oxygen getting to it, and it's not being circulated," Leah Kloven said, manager at Commuter Comforts.

Commuter Comforts recently switched to compostable cups and installed their own container outside, but most people don't throw their cups away right after buying a drink. They typically walk right on board the ferry, which only has recycling bins.

That's when Kloven asked Washington State Ferries for compost bins on board the vessels.

"They sort of said, 'We don't have the staff to do it. We can't do it. Maybe sometime in the future,'" she recalled.

The answer was good enough, so Kloven asked her friend Alexis Hujar for help.

"We wanted this to happen, and we weren't going to stop," Hujar said.

After a petition and a couple calls to their state senator and Governor Jay Inslee's office, new compost bins have arrived.

"Here in Seattle, obviously it's a law you have to compost, so we have bins already here at Coleman dock, but we want to put them on the vessel, because as people have pointed out to us, a lot of people buy things on the Bainbridge side or the Seattle side, eat it on board and don't have an option to throw that away. Now they will if it's compostable," said WSF Spokesman Ian Sterling.

Sterling says WSF was already planning to try out composting. The Seattle-Bainbridge route will start the pilot program. They plan to start as early as next week and see how it goes.

"Garbage, compost, even recycling can have a smell to it and that may be one thing if you have a large outdoor area, but if you're confined space of a vessel with a thousand other people, that may not be so pleasant," Sterling said.

The women are thrilled.

"This quick for such a big step, it's moving at a good speed," Hujar said.

"It's such an easy thing to do that makes such a huge difference," Kloven said.

