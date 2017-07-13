Community plans to clean-up Skykomish River graffiti

A popular swimming spot on the Skykomish River near Eagle Falls has become riddles with graffiti. (Photo: KING)

A popular swimming spot on the Skykomish River near Eagle Falls has also become one of the dirtiest.

Looking towards the river, the spot is one of the Skykomish Valley’s most scenic spots. It’s not just one of the most popular for swimmers and sunbathers though. It's also one of the most popular for graffiti.

“This is vandalism to the highest degree that just supports more and more vandalism, which supports bad ideas and attitudes out here,” Bill Corson said.

Corson runs Outdoor Adventures, a rafting company that aims to give people a taste of the wild. This, however, feels like the taste of the inner city, but a city where even the street artists would complain.

“They have rules that wouldn’t allow this. The inner city kids that were hip hop artists wouldn’t allow this,” Corson said.

Some of the tags are so offensive, KING 5 can’t air them on television. Even more offensive for the environment, Corson says, is all the trash that’s come with it.

“It’s very offensive, and it’s very degrading for what we as a people want to be here,” he said.

Corson and others have formed a group that’s planning a clean-up next month.

“We knew if we couldn’t eliminate the graffiti at Eagle Falls,” said organizing member Christian Knight, “the vandalism would continue to spread throughout the Skykomish Valley, so that’s when we decided to do something.”

They’re trying to involve as many locals as possible to send a message as loud as these colors.

“Let’s take it back. Let’s not ruin beautiful places and let’s be stewards,” he said. “Teaching our kids the next generation to be stewards, to take care of something that’s so precious that doesn’t come back.”

The event begins at 10 a.m. on August 5 at Eagle Falls, located 2.1 miles west of the town of Baring, Wash.

Volunteers are encouraged to carpool, if possible, as there is limited parking along Highway 2. Interested parties can register via www.bit.ly/eaglefalls. Forest Service staff will be present to help ensure the event is safe for both the volunteers and the local ecosystem. The grassroots event will require volunteers to bring their own lunch, water, weather appropriate clothing, and wire brushes.

