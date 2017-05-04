Colombian volcano watchers visiting Mount Rainier, St. Helens

Mount Rainier overlooking Orting, Wash, (Photo: USGS) (Photo: Ed Ruttledge)

Scientists and emergency managers who keep an eye on Washington state volcanoes Mount Rainier and Mount St. Helens in case of a future eruption are collaborating with their counterparts from Columbia.

The Colombian experts who are responsible for volcano preparedness around the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, are visiting the two Washington mountains this month. The U.S. Geological Survey says the U.S. and Colombia share similar volcanic risks.

Nevado del Ruiz, which is similar to Mount Rainier, erupted in 1985 and generated lahars that killed more than 23,000 people, USGS said in a post on its website.

May is Volcano Preparedness Month in Washington. May 18 will mark the 37th anniversary of the eruption of Mount St. Helens that killed 57 people.

The public is invited to attend an event on volcano hazards at Orting High School's Performing Arts Center, Thursday at 6 p.m. There will be volcano-related exhibits and presentations by Colombian and U.S. officials about volcano preparedness.

