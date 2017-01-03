African elephant (Loxodonta africana) and calf walking, Masai Mara N.R, Kenya. Photo: Thinkstock. (Photo: Anup Shah, Custom)

The recent announcement that China will ban sales of ivory is welcome news to Seattle groups, which have been tracking the trade and its devastating impact on elephants. But they say there are still some significant challenges contributing to the plight of the beloved creatures.

Last summer, philanthropist Paul Allen and Vulcan Inc. announced the alarming results of the Great Elephant Census, a project Allen funded to get an accurate count of elephants in Africa, where poaching has pushed populations close to the brink of extinction.

They found that savannah elephant populations declined by 30% from 2007 to 2014. The current rate of decline, 8% per year, is primarily due to poaching, the census found.

“The best estimates are that about 70% of the illegal ivory from elephants killed across Africa has been flowing to China over the last 10 years, so they really are the driver of the problem,” said James Deutsch, director of wildlife conservation at Vulcan.

The news that China will phase out commercial ivory processing and sales was a pretty big deal to groups like Vulcan, and a team at the UW Center for Conservation Biology, where researchers test ivory samples to learn more about their origin.

“What we're trying to do is focus everything back on where it's actually being sourced from, to get it before it leaves the continent and becomes so difficult to trace, and that's also the best way to ensure that the elephant killing stops,” said Dr. Samuel Wasser, center director.

One of their concerns following the China announcement is that poachers and traffickers will intensify their efforts to snatch up any ivory they can.

“These are major organized crime syndicates that are driving this trade, and they're very clever. One has to be careful not to put their guard down,” said Wasser.

The ivory trade may shift to other countries in Southeast Asia, which have not yet enacted a ban.

“Right now Japan becomes a major focus, but I think a critical point is that no country is the enemy, every country is part of the solution,” said Deutsch.

