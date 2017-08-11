Air quality burn bans set to lift Friday afternoon

Photo: Washington Department of Ecology

Burn bans in four western Washington counties will be lifted Friday afternoon.

Air quality burn bans for King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish Counties will be lifted at 2 p.m. Friday, according to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.

The bans were issued last week when wildfire smoke from British Columbia caused poor air quality in across the state. Shifting winds on Friday reduced smoke levels in the area, which improved air quality conditions.

Fire safety burn bans are still in effect.

Below are current area burn bans:

Whatcom County: Stage 2 burn ban for unincorporated Whatcom County. All open burning is restricted until further notice. Includes all outdoor burning, yard debris, land-clearing fires, and recreational fires.

Skagit County: Full burn ban in effect for all of the county. Includes all recreational, residential and land in unincorporated Skagit County.

Thurston County: Burn ban for outdoor recreational burning with the exception of recreational fires in approved concrete, stone or metal pits (commonly found at campgrounds). In effect until Sept. 4.

Lewis County: A total burn ban is in effect for all lands regulated by Lewis County.

Chelan County: Fire safety burn ban through Sept. 30. No outdoor disposal burning or recreational campfires.

Douglas County: Fire safety burn ban through Sept. 30. No outdoor disposal burning or recreational campfires.

Kittitas County: Fire safety burn ban in all unincorporated areas through Sept. 30. No outdoor disposal burning or recreational campfires.

