Activists rally for investment in renewable energy at 103 Seattle banks

Climate activists shut down the Bank of America on Olive Way in Seattle. (Photo: KING)

Climate activists visited 103 Seattle banks Monday, calling for a stop to the funding of fossil fuel projects. They joined global protests demanding banks to divest from fossil fuels and start investing in renewable energy.

Outside the Bank of America branch on Olive Way in downtown Seattle, two women sat high up in tripods while tribal drums led chants below.

"This is an opportunity to give us a voice and to tell you all that we are still here. We're fighting not just for us but we're fighting for every single one of you," Rachel Heaton said.

Heaton and her 11-year-old daughter, Nylah, are Muckleshoot members. Nylah has been to many of the demonstrations, including Standing Rock protests during a frigid North Dakota winter.

"My whole sleeping bag was covered in frost, and my hood," Nylah said with a laugh.

For Nylah, it makes sense for an 11-year-old and her puppy to be here. After all, she says, it's her future she hopes adults protect.

"We know that not all of them will, but our hope is to disrupt service, to literally take money away from these banks," Rachel said.

Heaton's group shut down the Bank of America along with Olive Way. The street re-opened eventually but that didn't bother anyone. The hope was drivers would pay attention.

Olive at 3rd reopened after climate protestors shut it down along w @BankofAmerica - 19 teams of people spread out across 103 Seattle banks. pic.twitter.com/nq32mf8Jkr — Alison Morrow (@AlisonMorrowK5) October 23, 2017

They believe the banks are doing exactly that, at least some of them. Recently, BNP Paribas, the largest bank in France, said it will no longer do business with companies whose main proft comes from activity related to shale or oil sands, according to Bloomberg News.

"They're contributing to the death of their future. I think we don't really get involved in that until it's at our front door, until it affects us. We trying to come out here and let people know that this affects you," Heaton said.

