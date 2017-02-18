Bellevue students' experiment delayed after SpaceX launch canceled

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Space-X stopped its planned rocket launch at Cape Canaveral, Florida on Saturday because of last-minute problems.

One Bellevue student who kept a close eye on the launch was Vivienne Rutherford. The eighth-grader is part of a team of three students at Open Window School who have a science experiment on the rocket.

The other two team members, Catherine Whitmer and Subi Lumala, were in Florida to watch the launch.

Early Saturday morning, the school held a small launch watch party awaiting the SpaceX Falcon 9 mission to the International Space Station.

“It's been a year and a half process to do this, to have it launch,” said Rutherford.

“It was August of last year, and then it went to November, and then December,” she noted. The delay was directly related to an explosion on a SpaceX launch pad last year.

“You think something is going to happen, there's a huge buildup to it, there's a countdown and then it doesn't happen, but that's life,” she said.

Once the experiments are in space, the astronauts will follow the eighth-graders' instructions and log the results.



The students will compare those results to an identical experiment here on earth.

The Open Window School had some other cargo on board.



Fourth-grader Sophia Sekits and fifth-grader Cadence Ching made patches that will be sent up to space when the rocket launches. Their patches were voted on by their classmates.

