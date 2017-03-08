Why Boeing wants to build an even bigger 737

Credit: Boeing

SEATTLE - With more than 3,600 Boeing 737 MAX jet airliners on order, one could wonder why Boeing wants to build an even longer 737 with more seats.

The reason is to meet the competition. Airbus has enjoyed an advantage and an order bump because it's A321 with its so-called New Engine Option (NEO). That plane able to attract buyers such as Delta Air Lines, with the ability to fit in more passengers over the largest member of the 737 MAX program, the MAX 9.

The MAX 9, which rolled out of the factory in Renton Tuesday, will carry 178 passengers in a typical two-class configuration -- first and coach. Keith Leverkuhn, Boeing's Vice President and General Manager for the 737 MAX program, says the MAX 10 can carry another 11 passengers in a two-class configuration and as many as 230 passengers in an all-coach configuration that can be used by charter or tour operators.

But there's another attraction. Boeing claims airlines will enjoy 5 percent lower costs.

"Anyway you slice it, it's better in trip cost, seat mile costs," said Leverkuhn. He says the plane would still be able to fly across the continental United States with a range of more than 3,100 nautical miles. It also means one of the biggest 737 customers, China, could use the MAX 10's added capacity and still fly from east coast cities like Shanghai far into the western part of the country.

The plane would start flying for the airlines that buy it in 2020.

But is there interest?

Boeing executives are just back from speaking with leasing companies at the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading conference in San Diego, California.

"Some want as many as they can get. Some are more circumspect," said Leverkuhn.

The plane would be 66 inches longer to fit in those seats. That will also require the plane to sit up higher on takeoff, so the tail doesn't strike the ground. Leverkuhn says work is underway to make longer landing gear that can still fit into the existing wheel wells.

Boeing continues to talk to airlines globally to see if the MAX 10 will be launched The company also expecting FAA certification of the first 737 MAX 8 soon.

