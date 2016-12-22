Trump asks for Boeing quote after criticizing Lockheed Martin costs

(Photo: Haidet, Ryan)

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to talk about Boeing, again.

"Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!" Trump tweeted.

The tweet came a day after the president-elect met with Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg.

Earlier this month, Trump criticized the price tag of the new Boeing Air Force One plane on Twitter, saying he would cancel the order.

