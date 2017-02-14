Travelers question Delta profits, as airline divides profits among employees

Some businesses are spreading the love this Valentine’s Day.

Delta airlines is divvying up $1.1 billion among its employees. For Seattle employees, that amounts to $12,953 per person on average.

“Happy profit-sharing day – yay!” Samantha Vergara cheered during a celebration event for employees on Tuesday.

Delta’s operation service manager says she plans to save the money, among other things.

“We can pay off a couple of bills and then we can really plan a big, big family vacation,” Vergara said.

Some travelers are happy for the employees.

“I'm glad that people are able to make some money. If they're going to share with them and open their profits up to them, I think that's important,” John Douglas, of Santa Maria, Calif. said, but added, “The fees are… honestly, they're out there to make a profit. And so that's at the cost of the taxpayer.

This is third year Delta has offered profit-sharing for employees. In previous years, airlines were struggling to stay out of the red due to various factors, including fuel costs. However, Delta representatives said having a refinery and other cost cutting measures have helped.

Other travelers, however, feel the extra fees tacked onto their vacations are helping to pay for Vergara’s.

“Since ticket prices have been increasing and they're always adding these fees to nickel and dime us, I assume that's where they're getting the profits,” Nicholas Mowry, of Duvall, said after landing in Seattle from Orlando.

When asked if any of Delta’s profits can be attributed to baggage and meal fees, its director of airport customer service Paul Baird said, “It plays a role, but that’s not the focal point of what we’re doing,” referring to the employee celebration event.

Baird said profits are up because of employees breaking records with “operational performance, customer service and financial as well.”

“I think customer service should come before taking care of their internal commitments and all that,” Mowry said, suggesting to airlines such as Delta: “If they had better customer service and made air travel easier, they'd get more profits from more people wanting to fly.”

Airline representatives say the nearly $13,000 per-person payout is about $5,000 less on average than last year. Delta says that is because base salaries are higher this year, so the airline adjusted its profit-sharing formula.

